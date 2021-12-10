Valorant Champions 2021: KRÜ Esports beat FNATIC by 2 to 1 and is among the 4 best in the world

KRÜ Esports, the Kun Agüero squad, beat FNATIC by 2 to 1 and is among the 4 best in the world in the Valorant Champions 2021. Find out all the details In this note!

KRÜ Esports does not stop hitting Berlin. Flagged by Keznit, the set of Kun Aguero showed a superlative level in the quarterfinals of the Valorant Champions defeated FNATIC 2-1 and ranked among the best 4 teams in the world, and now will face Gambit for the passage to the end.

In a surprising and long-suffering way, Latin Americans managed to stay with Haven, the first map of the series by 15 to 13. This first goal was stick to stick. A constant back and forth, in which the organization of Omen he was on the ropes for several rounds, but made a mind-blowing comeback and closed the map on overtime.

The second goal was developed in Ice box, a map in which FNATIC He did not give his arm to twist at any time, and which they totally dominated. But nevertheless, KRÜ he had very solid rounds, and did not decline at any time. There was even a unique situation: Keznit scored six kills in a single round, as the opposing Sage had used its ultimate to revive its partner in this round. Despite this, the European squad closed the goal for 13 to 6.

Everything was defined in Split, map in which KRÜ had eliminated Sentinels days ago. In this, the Latin American representatives simply crushed the Europeans. They won both rounds of pistols, and from the defenders’ side, they did not grant any space for their rivals to plant the spike. The attacking side was a confirmation of his great moment, and with a FNATIC totally overcome by the situation, the Chilean / Argentine roster closed the story by 13 to 8.

KRÜ came from eliminating Sentinels, squad that has one of the best players in the world and who had become champion of the first international tournament in Iceland. Now the Latin americans They will have a similar challenge, since if they want to go to the World Cup final, they will have to beat Gambit, who is the current champion of the Berlin Masters. The semifinal will be next Saturday starting at 17: 00hs from Argentina.

