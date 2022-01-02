A new image of the set of Captain Marvel 2 (The Marvels) could be confirming the participation of Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie

A new photo from the set of The marvels has revealed that Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie could appear in the upcoming MCU sequel. Captain Marvel 2019 saw Brie Larson make her MCU debut as Carol Danvers and showcased the journey of an expert pilot assuming the mantle of Captain Marvel. The official announcement of its sequel came in December 2020 with director Nia DaCosta (Candyman) as responsible for carrying out the project with Brie Larson reprising the role alongside Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris and Zawe Ashton.

Teyonah Parris will reprise her role as Monica Rambeau following her debut on Disney + ‘s Wandavision last year, with Iman Vellani set to make her big screen debut as Kamala Khan, following the release of Ms. Marvel, also on Disney +, a end of this year. As it stands, the details surrounding Ashton’s role within the sequel have been largely kept under wraps, though the Velvet Buzzsaw star is believed to be set to play the film’s key villain. As with all MCU projects, a surprise cameo from other heroes (and villains) always has a chance to appear and it seems like The marvels it could feature a particularly exciting character.

Zenobia Shroff, Who will play Kamala Khan’s mother, Muneeba Khan in the upcoming Ms. Marvel series, has shared a new image on instagram that seems to hint at a possible appearance of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie in the Captain Marvel sequel. The photo appears to be the hair and makeup trailer on the set of The marvels and in the background of the image, you can see several photographs of the confirmed cast of the film on the wall, however, among the images there appears to be one of Thompson herself and the reappearance of Lashana Lynch who played Monica Rambeau’s mother , Maria.

I CANT BREATHE PLEASE PLEASE BE TRUE pic.twitter.com/VFXMQbB5WH – 💌 (@haIobearers) January 1, 2022

Thompson made her first appearance as a Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnaror, before appearing again in Avengers: Endgame of 2019 as one of the survivors of the attack of Thanos first in Infinity war and later to the click of the crazy titan. This year we will see her again in Thor: Love and Thunder. Along with the image of Thompson, fans have also been able to appreciate how we commented on the photo of Lashana Lynch, which means that Maria Rambeau, Carol Danver’s dear friend and Monica’s mother, may also appear in the sequel in some way, Despite the fact that Wandavision seemed to confirm the tragic passing of the character, we could see it in the form of a flashback.

While Thompson’s appearance in the film remains unconfirmed yet, it certainly raises the question of what kind of role Valkyrie might have within the events of Captain Marvel’s sequel. With rumors that Larson might appear in Thor: Love and ThunderIt is not unlikely that the events of Thor’s fourth installment may have some crossover elements preparing the return of Valkyrie for an exciting new adventure alongside Captain Marvel herself.

What do you think?