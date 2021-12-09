Beware players of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft has a new special update ready so that everyone can continue to enjoy our Viking’s journey around the world. The downside of this is that, you will have to reinstall the game if you want to continue living the experience of the frozen seas and the fights against big bears.

As revealed by the developer, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla players will have to delete the game they have, this to save some space. Everything seems to indicate that the current game has unnecessary data for the development of the game, that is why Ubisoft has asked players, uninstall Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and reinstall it, in order to save space on your consoles.

Users of Xbox series x they will save the most space when re-downloading the game, the new version is 44GB smaller. Users of Playstation 5 they will save the least, but still get a good chunk of free disk space with 13 GB free. Windows PC users will save 34GB, PlayStation 4 users will save 30GB, and Xbox One they will get 30 GB.

According to a post from the developers, the download is required as part of what they call “data restructuring.” According to the post, the newer version will basically consolidate files, resulting in a smaller overall game size. The developers also shared that this update will also improve overall performance.