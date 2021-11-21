‘Valeria’ is one of the most popular Spanish series on Netflix, but that has not prevented the platform from deciding to close it with the third season. We still need to see the new episodes of the series based on the literary saga of Elísabet Benavent, but then we are going to review everything that is known so far about her.

The history





The third season will have to deal with various fronts, from how the protagonist will approach the reality of her relationship with Victor, who has made it clear that he wants to be with her only with certain conditions. Valeria wants a commitment and he does not, leaving up in the air what will be the decision of the character played by Diana Gomez.

The professional part is also hectic for her, since she is going to arrive at the publishing house where a best-selling writer works who smells like having an important role in her life. Nerea also begins to work at the same publishing house and we will also have to see what happens with that.

On the other hand, the preparations for Carmen and Borja’s wedding continue, but they do not have the blessing of his mother, so problems will surely come from there. Finally, Lola maintains her idea of ​​traveling to Vienna to heal wounds, but we will see if things turn out as she hopes …

Cast and protagonists





As is logical, the presence of Diana Gómez (Valeria), Silma Lopez (Lola), Paula Malia (Carmen) and Teresa Riott (Nerea) is indispensable. They are the main protagonists and their best friends, so something very strange would have to happen for one of them to disappear suddenly.

We can also take the return of Maxi Iglesias (Victor), Julia molins (Cris), Hope Saved (Lidia), Juanlu Gonzalez (Borja), Aitor Luna (Sergio) and Mero González (Zaida), since they are important characters in the series, depending on the chosen dramatic approach that they have a greater or lesser presence in the third season.

The big question is to know if Ibrahim Al Shami Adrián will give life again, since he has already divorced Valeria and it is most likely that we will not see him again, but of course, it will never be a bad resource to recover the character in a timely manner to add a little more drama to Valeria’s story.

At the moment it has not been announced which signings will be made for the final season of ‘Valeria’, but at least an important one will have to be done, since Bruno Aguilar promises to leave his mark on the Netflix series.

Trailer, images and poster

Right now we only have a teaser trailer that surely does not contain any image of the third season. And it seems rolled to meet the goal of making your renewal official and make it clear that we will have new episodes soon.

When does ‘Valeria’ season 3 premiere on Netflix?

An unknown today. Between the first and second season, 15 months passed, but I don’t think it is the most appropriate to take it as a reference either, since the stoppage of the audiovisual sector caused by the coronavirus surely delayed the second one a bit. A priori, most likely is a wait of about a year, which would mean that the release date would be August 2022.