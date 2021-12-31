The Gibraltarian technology group, Valereum Blockchain, announced the acquisition of Juno Group, a company that assists in the creation and administration of trusts, money management and business creation in Gibraltar.

Juno is a company that, according to Valereum, has three authorized areas of operations: the management of trusts and similar entities, the administration of cash for a number of activities, including fiat currency and cryptocurrency transactions, and the incorporation and management of companies. in Gibraltar and other countries of the world.

The agreement is a step towards creating a fully regulated link between the world of fiat currencies and that of cryptocurrencies, according to the press release, which complements Valereum’s work with the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX).

In October 2021, Valereum revealed its intention to acquire the Gibraltar Stock Exchange, a regulated exchange that has tried to distinguish itself by seeking to offer regulated digital assets.

Regulators on the peninsula are currently evaluating Valereum’s offer to acquire the exchange in the new year, which could lead to the world’s first integrated exchange where common bonds can be traded alongside major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE).

Following the Juno acquisition, Alan Gravett, member of the administrative council of Valereum, will take over as Chairman of Juno. Only the approval of the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission is required for the transfer and change of control to take place.

Gibraltar has recently proven to be a more business-friendly regulatory environment in the cryptocurrency space. The Gibraltar Financial Services Commission has recently allowed a number of cryptocurrency companies to establish themselves in the nation, including Huobi Group’s local affiliate Huobi Gibraltar, which offers spot trading services, and Block.one’s subsidiary, Bullish Limited. .

Keep reading: