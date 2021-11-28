Autonomous driving has taken a new step forward after the approval of the regulatory law in Germany a few months ago. Suppliers are working on the technology for the sophisticated level 3. Valeo has presented its new LIDAR sensor that will debut in 2024, and whose operation you can see on video.

The big manufacturers turned their backs on autonomous driving in the absence of a regulatory norm in which none of the countries of the world wanted to get involved. Until Germany has approved the world’s first regulation in this matter, which has opened the doors wide. Despite this, the component giants have never given up on it, and they have always been presenting news.

Lotus and Volvo have been two brands that have announced important new models for 2022, and in their advances they have already shown the powerful lidar sensor. One of the components that will be a star in autonomous cars in the coming years, and that Valeo, one of the largest suppliers in the industry, has presented. The French already have the sophisticated laser scanning system dubbed “Valeo Scala”, presented at CES 2015 in Las Vegas, but they are already working on a new generation that will debut in 2024.

See how Valeo’s new LIDAR for level 3 autonomous cars works

Valeo’s LIDAR sensor offers unique features for autonomous cars

A third generation that they have tested, and which they point to offers significantly improved performance, with never-before-seen road safety levels, whose operation you can see in the video on these lines. A system that they will house in Premium models, and of which they have explained that it is capable of detecting what the current generation of cameras and radar sensors do not do. Even less the human eye.

The new LIDAR is based on the precept “See the invisible”, using laser technology to build a 3D image of the environment in real time, with a resolution 12 times higher, and increased the range of vision three times, as well as twice and mean plus the angle of view. Its precision is such that Valeo sources have pointed out that it can manage emergency situations autonomously. To the point that can measure the density of raindrops to correctly calculate the braking distance.

Thanks to powerful software that updates wirelessly, the new LIDAR perfectly distinguishes pedestrians, vehicles and cyclists around the perimeter of a car, continuously measuring its speed and direction, in all weather conditions. Under a dazzling sun, an incessant storm or at night. A system that will be mounted on Premium category models, which will have level 3, and that will reach 30% in 2030. An estimate that indicates that its high price will not be available for volume models.