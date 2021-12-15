

As published by the ‘Cadena SER’, Valencia CF would be interested to expand the Sports City of Paterna. The Valencian club would have bid for two adjoining plots to your training space for a total price of € 692,855.

Apparently, no one else would be interested in acquiring these lands from the Generalitat, which would make the club led by Peter Lim the sole bidder. The plots, located on the left bank of the Sports City, are on urban land and are numbered 48 and 49 on Isaac Peral Street, belonging to to the Paterna Technology Park.

Thus, Valencia could be very close to enlarging an increasingly important performance center. The directive intends to take advantage of the money it will receive of the CVC investment fund to be able to materialize the purchase and, later, the expansion of Paterna, a fundamental pillar for the growth of its footballers.