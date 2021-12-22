

12/22/2021 at 00:00 CET



Valencia seems to be starting to fuel after a somewhat irregular start to the league. Those of José Bordalás are seventh, and are immersed in a great streak of results, seven games without losing, or what is the same, they have not known defeat since last October 27.

The great moment of Valencia happens above all through the results they are reaping away from Mestalla. Two consecutive league victories and two in the cup, add a streak of four away victories, something that they had not achieved since 2017.

With his victory this Monday in the derby against Levante, Valencia have won their last five games, three in the league and two in the cup, something that had not happened since March 2018. So, with Marcelino García Toral on the bench.

Carlos Soler reaches 30 goals

Carlos Soler, with his double against Levante, reached 30 goals with the Valencia shirt. The midfielder already has six goals in this 2021/22 season, the second highest scorer of his career, despite taking only half the season.

Soler is the top scorer in the league with six goals, five of them from penalties. What’s more, He is also the highest scoring midfielder in the last two leagues, with 17 goals. Behind are Marcos Llorente, with 12, and Brais Méndez, with 11 targets.