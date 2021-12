Dec 31, 2021 at 4:23 PM CET

EFE

Valencia Basket announced that there has been new positives in your women’s team and that the match that was to play in the Women’s League against Araski has been suspended.

“Following the established protocol, those affected are isolated in their homes, in good condition,” the statement said.

The entity points out that for this reason, the match on Tuesday January 4 against Kutxabank Araski, corresponding to matchday 15 of the League “is postponed and a new date is pending.”