

Dec 22, 2021 at 18:59 CET



José Bordalás knows how to motivate his people and so he has achieved with him Valencia CF. Despite having an irregular start to the season, the Alicante coach has finally hit the mark and proof of this is the great qualifying leap that his team has made, currently in the eighth position of LaLiga Santander.

The coach is aware of the power of motivation in his team and that is why he challenged his staff to if they got a full of victories, he would grant them more vacations, specifically, it would give them rest until December 29 .

Said and done his players got down to work and they won all the games played in December. Now it will be up to the coach to keep his word and give his players a more than deserved rest until the 29th, when they will have to return to prepare for the game that will close the year 2021, on December 31 against Espanyol and at Mestalla , before his fans.