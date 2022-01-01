Dec 31, 2021 at 1:38 PM CET

EFE

Valencia Basket announced this Friday that it will launch a process of “freezing of fertilizers” of its partners, which, together with other measures, hopes that it will allow it to adjust to the 50 percent capacity that has been re-established for sports events behind closed doors due to the evolution of the covid-19 pandemic.

The option to ‘freeze’ the subscription will be active from this Friday to Monday at 2:00 p.m. and will allow members not to pay the monthly payment corresponding to the first month of the year. In addition, the entity announced that “All subscribers who have frozen their subscriptions in previous months, will remain so in the month of January.”

“With the frozen fertilizers, also suspending the sale of tickets for men’s matchesBy reducing tickets for groups, groups and other commercial obligations and based on the historical attendance data of this season, the club hopes to reach the allowed capacity, in which case the freezing of season tickets is paralyzed, “the entity said in a statement. .

The club points out that if the reduction to fifty percent of the capacity of the Fonteta is not guaranteed, “it will take the appropriate measures” and communicate them to its members. Furthermore, it indicates that given the history of attendance at the women’s team matches, it will be accessed as before and that if it is overcome in a specific party, it will take measures, although it did not specify which ones.