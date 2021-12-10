In Christmas The amount of food that we prepare at home increases exponentially, for that reason and in order not to waste anything, we must save the leftovers in the best possible way so that they are kept in perfect condition.

But if we have little space in the refrigerator, we cannot fill it all with lunch boxes, which are fine but take up too much. That is why it is a good idea to sign a vacuum packers, a very practical utensil that allows us to pack our leftovers occupying the minimum and in perfect condition. In Amazon we have found many options and these are our favorites:

We start with this Eono that has the Amazon Brand category as a backing. A small appliance with a compact design that has three functions in a single appliance, something that allows us, among other things, to choose the packaging mode depending on the type of food to provide the best preservation effect (distinguishing between soft, dry food or even biscuits. .

The packaging machine has a power of 1000W, a silver design and includes a pack with 20 bags in the price. We found it on Amazon (where it has an average rating of 4.5 stars) for 69.99 euros.





Amazon Brand – Eono Vacuum Sealer and Sealer for Food G200-4 in 1 Vacuum Packing Machine for Fresh Food – Including 20-Vacuum Bags, Silver

Another option to consider is this Bonsenkitchen, a model with up to four different sealing functions that allows wet food to be sealed in two different ways and another two for dry ones. The machine includes a built-in cutter and yet its design remains compact to take up minimal space in our kitchen.

We have it on Amazon for 57.99 euros and the price also includes, from the packaging machine itself: a vacuum roll, five standard vacuum bags, five zippered vacuum bags, sixty vacuum tanks, two replacement seals and a cap. of wine.





Bonsenkitchen Domestic 4 in 1 Vacuum Sealer Machine with Film Cutter for Fresh Food, Packaging Machine Including Vacuum Bags, Black Sealer VS3802

If we are looking for a professional level packaging machine, this Laica brand is an interesting option to consider. Unlike the previous ones, the design is not compact but has a double suction pump, double sealing bar, adjustable suction power and various functions (including ” quick marinate ”).

This automatic packaging machine also has a liquid collection tray and thermal safety protection. We have it reduced by 199.90 187.15 euros.





Laica VT3120 heavy duty vacuum packaging machine with double pump, double sealing for greater safety, suction capacity 20 l / min, 130 W, includes tube for containers.

Fourth, a canner that boasts over 1,600 ratings and an average 4.3-star rating from past buyers, we have this KitchenBoss. An option that promises to keep food wet and dry eight times longer than with other packaging systems, automatically and with several options to choose from depending on the food.

In addition, this compact design canner is ideal for use with sous vide and slow cookers. We have it today on Amazon for 69.99 euros with 20 bags included in the price.





KitchenBoss Vacuum Food Sealer, Automatic Vacuum Sealing System, with Starter Kit 20 Bags Vacuum Packed （Red）

Whenever we collect small and medium-sized appliances, we find a proposal from the already ubiquitous Spanish brand Cecotec, in the case of vacuum packers we have this FoodCare SealVac 600 Easy with a fast packaging system (in just 10 seconds) with automatic sealing function.

The ultra-compact design takes up minimal space and during automatic packaging the LED light guides us on whenever the machine is working. We have it for 48.90 euros.





Cecotec FoodCare SealVac 600 Easy vacuum sealer. 85 W, 10 Seconds Packaging System, 60 kPa Vacuum Pressure, 5 Bags of 20 x 30 cm, Suitable for Generic Bags

AMAZON GO We visit the store of the FUTURE

Featured Products

And you dare to take advantage and launch yourself to try new recipes, we leave you three products for sale on Amazon that are not only on sale, but will make our lives easier.

The favorite oil-free fryer: The Aigostar, one of the best rated in its category, with 1,500 W of power per 64.99 euros 59.99 euros.





Aigostar Oil Free Air Fryer

Cecotec’s highest rated multi-function kitchen robot: the Mambo 1009, a way to save time (and effort) in the kitchen, which we now find reduced by 399 euros 299 euros.





Cecotec Mambo Multifunction Kitchen Robot

The 4th Gen Echo Dot Assistant with 6 Months of Free Amazon Music: Perfect to help us with our daily routines, from checking the news, listening to music or even guiding us while we prepare the most delicious recipes today. 119.99 29.99 euros.





Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) Anthracite Fabric + Amazon Music Unlimited (6 Months FREE with Auto Renewal)

Shipping & Returns

Shipping on Amazon is free as long as your order reaches the minimum amount of 29 euros or you are subscribed to Prime (you can try it for free for a month)

Some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Directly to the Paladar | Beginner’s guide to sous vide cooking, at low temperature: what it is for, what you need and 6 recipes for beginners

Directly to the Paladar | Five accessories (some traditional and some very original) to store and freeze leftovers without wasting anything