EFE.- Current vaccines induce fewer neutralizing antibodies against Ómicron than against other variants of the coronavirus, revealed a study published this Monday in the United Kingdom, which nevertheless emphasizes that a booster dose of the preparations offers good immunity.

The study, prepared by the English University of Oxford, points out that, although there is no evidence that Omicron is at increased risk of serious illness or deathThis lower efficacy of the vaccines makes it more probable “an increase in infections among people who have already passed the virus and among those vaccinated.”

Consequently, promoting vaccination of the entire population and booster doses “remain the priorities in order to reduce the levels of transmission and the potential for serious diseases” of the virus, said in a statement.

For their study, the scientists used blood samples from volunteers in the university’s own com-COV2 study, vaccinated with Oxford-AstraZeneca or Pfizer-BioNTech, to analyze the immune response induced by the preparations against omicron.

They found that, in the face of this new variant, there was “a substantial decrease” in the level of neutralizing antibodies generated – the antibodies that bind to a virus and interfere with its ability to infect a cell.

Experts recall that “currently there is no evidence that indicates that (omicron) has a greater potential to cause serious illness, hospitalization or death among the vaccinated population.”

Gavin Screaton, lead author of the study, says that “these data will be helpful to those that are developing vaccines and vaccination strategies ”.

“Although there is no evidence of an increased risk of serious illness or death from the virus in vaccinated populations, we must remain cautious, since the increase in infections will put pressure on the health system,” he declared.

