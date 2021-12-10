EFE.- The arrival of covid vaccines allowed a good part of the global activity paralyzed in 2020 to resume in 2021, but the doses did not bring the desired end to the pandemic, which evolved into more contagious variants and caused even more cases and deaths this time. year than last.

The largest vaccination campaign in history, which will reach 9,000 million doses by the end of the year, achieved that in 2021 confinements and travel restrictions were reduced, although life did not return to the way it was before the pandemic.

After a 2020 of cancellations and closures, this year great events such as the Olympics or the Eurocup could be held, albeit with restrictions, and vaccines brought more freedom to move and resume social life, with greater tranquility, no doubt, in countries where the vaccination rate is higher.

The ‘for himself who can’ condemns everyone

While by the middle of this year the most industrialized countries had succeeded in vaccinating the majority of their adult population, in the developing world they were arriving at the drop of a hat, leading to a “two-speed” pandemic.

While in the West there was a sense of return to normality for months, in regions such as South Asia, Latin America or Africa, where vaccines arrived slowly, the situation for much of the year was not too different from that of 2020 : collapsed hospitals, confinements and fear.

The World Health Organization (WHO) warned since the beginning of the year that the advance of vaccination was being dangerously uneven, which with it the entire world was at risk of the coronavirus mutating into more dangerous forms and its warnings were heeded in Asia and Africa.

The Delta variant, more contagious than the previous ones and which currently accounts for 99% of new Covid-19 infections, was first detected in India, which suffered the worst wave of the pandemic experienced by a single country in the middle of the year, with up to 400,000 daily cases.

The Delta reduced to 90% the protection of those vaccinated against severe forms of covid and between 60% and 40% in the case of moderate symptoms, so It must be accepted that vaccines are no longer a shield against contagion, but they undoubtedly prevent hospitalizations and deaths in the vast majority of cases.

Added to this situation is the movement of skeptics against vaccines that crosses many countries, where immunization rates have remained relatively low, moving away from the objective of achieving herd immunity.

Worldwide alarm after the appearance of Omicron

The global alarm has returned with the emergence of another variant that is feared could be even more contagious than the delta, the Omicron, whose first cases were detected in South Africa and Botswana, unleashing new air restrictions and the stock market panic over possible reconfinements.

The WHO has not stopped repeating it: Without an equitable distribution of vaccines, the world is still not safe, and the figures show it: In 2021, despite the deceptive sense of relief, there were many more infections and deaths from Covid-19 than in 2020.

Last year about 80 million cases and 1.7 million deaths were recorded, while so far in 2021 the positives amount to more than double, 180 million, and deaths to about 3.5 million.

To stop the pandemic, WHO and other actors in the international community have tried to combat inequality in immunization through donations and vaccine redistribution programs, such as the COVAX platform, which has delivered some 600 million doses for free or at low prices.

The health emergency reached the World Trade Organization (WTO), where India and South Africa lead a coalition made up of a hundred countries that have been requesting the temporary suspension of patents for vaccines and treatments against Covid-19 for a year. increase its production in the form of generics, which would be more affordable for countries with fewer resources.

However, the great negotiation planned to promote an agreement in this regard, the XII Ministerial Conference of the WTO at the end of November, was canceled at the last minute precisely because of the wave of travel restrictions produced by the Omicron variant.

The main opponents in the WTO to patent liberalization are countries with a strong pharmaceutical industry, mainly the United Kingdom, Switzerland and the European Union, as a bloc.

More and more expensive treatments

Vaccines and their administration throughout the planet were the theme that dominated the entire year 2021, although they were not the only front in which the international community made progress against Covid-19, since this year the list of treatments for patients with this disease.

In 2021 the efficacy of treatments as a cocktail of monoclonal antibodies casirivimab-imdevimab or interleukin-6, while other drugs show good results in trials and are expected to be commercialized soon. This is in addition to the corticosteroids that were the first to be used.

This scenario may be an additional element that slows down the fight against the pandemic, which will soon enter its third year without anyone daring to predict when it will end.

