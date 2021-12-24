The results of the ‘screening’ study show that in nursing homes a high vaccination effectiveness is maintained against hospitalization and death in recent months. (EFE / CATI CLADERA)



As the variants of coronavirus Delta and Omicron continue to infect thousands of people around the world every day, More scientific studies are accumulating supporting the efficacy of vaccines against COVID-19.

This was revealed by the Third Analysis Report on the effectiveness of vaccination against COVID-19 in Spain, prepared by the General Directorate of Public Health of the Ministry of Health, the National Epidemiology Center (CIBERESP) of the Carlos III Health Institute and the Pharmacoepidemiology and Pharmacovigilance Division of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS).

In the report, experts highlight that COVID-19 vaccines prevent about 90 percent of hospitalizations and deaths . The results of monitoring the effectiveness of vaccination by the ‘screening’ method in the different age groups showed a high effectiveness of vaccination, especially in the prevention of serious events such as hospitalization and death, where risk reduction continues being around 90 percent in all groups.

According to the researchers, protection against infection remains, in general, lower than against serious events (between 32 percent of people aged 18 to 49 and 84 percent of those aged 70 to 79). This difference is probably due to the greater exposure of young people to the virus and better vaccination rates in the elderly.

It was also observed an increase in effectiveness from November in people over 80 years of age, related to the administration of booster doses in this age group. Despite this, they show a vaccination effectiveness slightly lower than that observed in other age groups, which may be due to the fact that their immune system is weaker and that they received the complete schedule longer than the rest of the citizens.

A) Yes, the effectiveness in this group, excluding residents in nursing homes, was 78% against infection, 81.8% against symptomatic infection, 87.1% against hospitalization and 92.9% against death. These figures are slightly lower, especially in relation to infection, than those shown in the previous report published in October, probably for the reasons mentioned above.

This progressive decrease in the effectiveness of vaccination against infection in people vaccinated in earlier months is also observed in the groups of 70-79 years, 60-69 years, 50-59 years and 40-49 years. The effectiveness of vaccination for the group aged 70-79 years was 84.2, 86, 93.2, and 94.8 against infection, symptomatic infection, hospitalization, and death, respectively. For the 18-49 age group it was 32, 30, 86 and 70 percent, the lowest values ​​of all the groups studied.

SENIOR RESIDENCES

The results of the ‘screening’ study show that in nursing homes a high vaccination effectiveness is maintained against hospitalization and death in recent months.

The results published in April showed an effectiveness of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 infection in residents of nursing homes between 81 and 88 percent, according to the type of study. In addition, both symptomatic and asymptomatic infections were avoided, which could be related to a decrease in the transmission of the virus. Vaccination was also effective in preventing serious events, such as hospitalization (71 percent) and death (82 percent).

In the October report, the data indicated that the effectiveness in this population group remained at values ​​higher than 96 percent against infection, symptomatic infection, hospitalization and death, in those vaccinated from May onwards.

However, in those vaccinated in March, the effectiveness decreases to 58, 64, 65 and 77 percent, against infection, symptomatic infection, hospitalization and death, respectively, which “could indicate a loss of immunity over time since vaccination. ”Explains the report.

Now, The results show that the effectiveness of the vaccine remains at around 80 percent against hospitalization and death.. “The drop in protection observed between July and September could be due to a loss of immunity in people vaccinated in February and March, at which time they were mostly vaccinated in residences. Although the estimates are somewhat unstable and with wide confidence intervals, the beneficial effect of the booster dose appears to be observed as of October, ”say Health experts.

Vaccine protection

On the other hand, the report includes an analysis of each vaccine. For all ages, the mRNAs (Pfizer and Moderna) have higher protection against COVID-19 hospitalization (90 percent) than the Janssen (79 percent) and AstraZeneca (73 percent) vaccines.

Regarding infections, the report highlights that the fifth wave, during the months of July and August, particularly affected “unvaccinated people, followed by those vaccinated with Janssen and those vaccinated with AstraZeneca.”

“In these groups the incidence has been increasing since November, except in those vaccinated with Janssen, in which the increase has been slowed, possibly by the administration of a booster dose with mRNA vaccine in this group. People vaccinated with Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca’s heterologous regimen and mRNA vaccine have shown the lowest incidence throughout the entire period.”, States this study.

Specifically, since October, the incidence of people vaccinated with AstraZeneca is 98.5 on average, while it drops to 19.1 when it comes to citizens who received the AstraZeneca regimen plus an mRNA vaccine. In those vaccinated with Janssen, the incidence is 121.1, compared to 33.8 for Moderna and 59.3 for Pfizer.

