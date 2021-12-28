LaSalud.mx .-The inclusion of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19, produced between Argentina and Mexico, in the list for emergency use of the World Health Organization (WHO), supports the solidity of the sanitary regulation carried out by the Commission Federal for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris), indicated its owner, Alejandro Svarch Pérez.

The biological packaged in our country, with the international name COVID-19 Vaccine (ChAdOx1-S [recombinante]), was approved for emergency use by the WHO, after an evaluation based on international standards of quality, safety and efficacy. In its decision, the international body recognized the role of Cofepris and the National Administration of Medicines, Food and Medical Technology (Anmat), of the Argentine Republic, as national reference agencies.

This is the eleventh vaccine to obtain the endorsement, and the first produced in Latin America. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), which provided technical support to the Argentine and Mexican regulatory agencies to meet international requirements, welcomed the decision as it will increase the availability of vaccines.

The head of Cofepris, Alejandro Svarch Pérez, stressed that during this year the commission permanently monitored the production and packaging processes of this vaccine, which included actions such as certifications of Good Manufacturing Practices at packaging and manufacturing sites and the processes of inspection of the active substance manufactured in Argentina.

As it is a vaccine packaged in Mexico, it is the responsibility of Cofepris to carry out the final release of each batch, for which the National Reference Laboratory was equipped with the transfer of AstraZeneca technology, which allowed the analysis of the biologicals with 15 tests such as sterility. , identity and power, among others, explained Svarch Pérez.

To date, Cofepris has analyzed and released 81 batches with more than 67 million safe, quality and effective doses. The inclusion of the vaccine in the WHO list is proof of the technical-scientific rigor of the work carried out by this commission.

