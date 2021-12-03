Reuters.- COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers need to prepare for the “likelihood” of having to tune your products to provide protection against the Omicron variantsaid the spokesman for the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday.

Christian Lindmeier told a UN briefing in Geneva that the agency is studying the transmissibility and severity of the variant first detected in southern Africa last month.

“It is highly recommended that vaccine manufacturers start planning ahead and anticipate the likelihood of having to adjust the existing vaccine,” he noted.

The German company BioNTech should be able to adapt its vaccine against the coronavirus relatively quickly in response to the appearance of the Omicron variantits CEO Ugur Sahin said at the Reuters Next conference on Friday.

“It will still take some time and you don’t have to jump to conclusions,” Lindmeier said. “Preliminary data, and we’ve said that for a long time, shows that there is a higher transmissibility. But that’s basically all we have so far. “

The Delta variant remains the dominant variant worldwide, accounting for more than 90% of infections, Lindmeier noted.

“Ómicron may be increasing, and we may reach a point where it becomes the dominant variant, but right now the dominant variant is still delta,” the specialist said.

“The restrictions that were put in place in many countries just two weeks ago, the confinements in some areas, the closure of Christmas markets in some parts of Europe, this was done before omicron due to an increase in delta cases. Let’s not lose sight of this, ”he added.

