Vaccination plan from December 21 to January 17 CDMX - Mundodehoy.com

According to documented information, the government of Mexico City presented its Plan entitled: "Goals December 21 to January 17", Of vaccination for the last stretch of this year and until next January 17 of the next year 2021, where the vaccination of laggards, second dose to young people, the third dose to the remaining municipalities, as well as to personnel of Health (public and private) among others

The Government of Mexico City announces the National Vaccination Plan from December 21 to January 17. In this way, the next few weeks will be applied reinforcements, attention to laggards and second doses to young people:

Week from December 27 to January 2

– Vaccination of laggards (1st, 2nd and 3rd doses).

– Vaccination of health personnel in Public hospitals.

The objective is that each public hospital unit vaccinates the medical personnel working in said institution with the biological AstraZeneca.

Week of January 3 to January 9

– Vaccination of reinforcements of people aged 60 and over in the Gustavo A. Madero, Iztapalapa, Iztacalco, Benito Juárez and Venustiano Carranza mayors.

Residents of these areas vaccinated with the first dose will receive a message with: Name, Vaccination site, Vaccination day and time. You can also check your appointment at vaccination.cdmx.gob.mx or by calling LOCATEL (55 5658-1111).

To receive the biological they need: identification that proves being 60 or over, proof of address from the mayor’s office (it is not necessary to be in the name of the person to be vaccinated), having completed the vaccination schedule more than 6 months ago (before the July 10, 2021), have a printed file that can be downloaded at mivacuna.salud.gob.mx.

In the Iztapalapa mayor’s office the headquarters will be enabled: Voca 7, Faculty of Higher Studies (FES) Zaragoza, El Vergel Military Housing Unit, Telecomm, and the Autonomous University of Mexico (UAM) Iztapalapa.

In the Gustavo A. Madero mayor’s office, the vaccination centers will be located at the Jaime Torres Bodet Cultural Center, National High School 9 and Arena Ciudad de México.

In the Benito Juárez mayor’s office, the reinforcement will be applied in the World Trade Center and the Siglo XXI Medical Center.

For the Iztacalco and Venustiano Carranza mayors, it is possible to go to the Arms Room, Old Facilities of the First Military Region, and the Sports Palace.

Week of January 10-16

-Second dose to young people between 15 and 17 years old (Pfizer) of all municipalities, who will receive a message with their name, vaccination site, day and time. You can also check your vaccination appointment at vaccination.cdmx.gob.mx or by calling LOCATEL (55 5658-1111).

To be vaccinated, they need to have completed the vaccination schedule more than 21 days months ago (before July 10, 2021) and have a printed file that you can download at mivacuna.salud.gob.mx

The locations to receive the biological are the following:

Azcapotzalco – Jaime Torres Bodet Cultural Center

Miguel Hidalgo – Campo Marte

Gustavo A. Madero – Jaime Torres Bodet Cultural Center

Benito Juárez – XXI Century Medical Center

Cuajimalpa – Campo Marte

Cuauhtémoc – XXI Century National Medical Center

Iztacalco – Palace of Sports

Venustiano Carranza – Palace of Sports

Iztapalapa – Voca 7

Xochimilco – Prepa 5

Tlalpan – Prepa 5

Coyoacán – CU Olympic Stadium

Magdalena Contreras – CU Olympic Stadium

Tláhuac – Prepa 5

Álvaro Obregón -CU Olympic Stadium and Deportivo Villa Milpa Alta

On these same dates, the reinforcement will be carried out to private and public non-hospital health personnel, who will be summoned by means of a text message that will indicate their name, vaccination site, day and time. You can also check your appointment at vaccination.cdmx.gob.mx or by calling LOCATEL (55 5658-1111).

To receive the reinforcement, they need to prove that they work in the health sector with a professional ID, ID, Work ID, payroll receipt, letter from the health institution; have completed the vaccination schedule more than 6 months ago (before July 10, 2021) and have a printed file that you can download at mivacuna.salud.gob.mx.

The venues for this group will be: Sala de Armas and CENCIS Marina.

