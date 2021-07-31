From loan or rental of vouchers, to modifications with Photoshop, young people have resorted to certain tricks to be able to access the vaccination of people between 18 and 29 years old in city halls of the city of which they are not residents.

Even residents of the State of Mexico, many of whom work in Mexico City, have approached the capital cities to try to receive their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Data provided by Eduardo Clark García Dobarganes, general director of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, indicates that, in Miguel Hidalgo, Benito Juárez, Gustavo A. Madero and Tláhuac, more people have been vaccinated than those who have been counted as residents.

In the case of Miguel Hidalgo and Benito Juárez, up to 50% more of the people included in the census were vaccinated.

In Miguel Hidalgo the application of the Russian brand Sputnik V was applied, but due to the fact that the assistance to this demarcation overflowed, the British brand of AstraZeneca had to be applied in an emergent way.

The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum reported this Friday at a press conference that she will ask the National Vaccination Program to advance doses corresponding to next week to complete the vaccine for 18 to 29 years.

“I ask you to please help us to respect your residence hall to go get vaccinated. Everyone will be vaccinated, but it is very important to maintain order. In this way we avoid long lines and do not exceed the daily demand for vaccines ”, commented the president of the capital. For her part, the Secretary of Health, Oliva López called for solidarity and respect for the brand, the date, the headquarters and the mayoralty that corresponds to each person.

Last Wednesday, 28,859 people were expected to be vaccinated in the Miguel Hidalgo mayor’s office, however, 54,143 arrived, a difference of 25,275 people between 18 and 29 years old. In Benito Juárez, 28 thousand 35 people were expected on the same day, and 53 thousand 637 people arrived, a difference of 25 thousand 602. In Gustavo A. Madero, 111 thousand 152 people were expected, but 145 thousand 569 arrived, a difference of 34 thousand 417.

Clark García Dobarganes explained that in Gustavo A. Madero the vaccination had to be suspended for two hours at the National Preparatory School 9 due to over-demand, mainly of young people who do not reside in that mayor’s office.

In addition, the documentary review was reinforced to guarantee the vaccination to the residents of that demarcation. In some cases, he said, there is flexibility because young people do not have proof of address in their name.

Currently in Mexico City there are about 36 thousand active cases of Covid-19 with confirmatory test, of which just under 14 thousand are from the age group of 18 to 29 years and about 10 thousand from 30 to 39 years. It is in these age groups that positive cases and third wave hospitalizations are concentrated.

To date, there are 2,937 people hospitalized in Mexico City, which represents 432 more than last week. Two thousand 115 are inpatients in general beds and 822 are hospitalized. In the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico there are 4,152 people hospitalized, 712 more than last week. There are 3,154 people in general beds and 999 in intubation beds.

