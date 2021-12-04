Not all those not vaccinated are “cut by the same pattern,” Andreas Grünschloss, professor of religious studies at the University of Göttingen, explains to Efe, who highlighted that among them there are “individuals with rational arguments to believe that the vaccine is not safe.” .

However, according to Grünschloss, there is also between 8 and 10% of the population open to esoteric ideas and with a preference for “alternative medicines”, who are influenced by such interpretations when deciding on the vaccine.

It is a “heterogeneous” scene, in which followers of homeopathy and anthroposophic beliefs are represented, among many others who distrust “traditional medicine”.

POLITICAL-IDEOLOGICAL REJECTION AND CULTURAL FACTORS

In other cases, the rejection is of “political-ideological stamp” and linked to sympathies for the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, said the professor, referring to a recent study according to which 50% of the electorate were not vaccinated voted for that formation.

To this must be added other cultural factors such as individualism, a characteristic especially marked among “deniers”, according to Tobias Spöri, a researcher at the University of Vienna who authored a study on those who do not believe in the virus.

“They place great value on their individual rights and tend to reject solidarity with others,” he explained to Efe, pointing out that this is a characteristic shared by German-speaking countries.