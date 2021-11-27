Vaccinated youth. (Photo: EFE / José Jácome / File)



Amid fear over the discovery of the new variant of COVID-19, called Omicron and detected in the country of South Africa, the government of Mexico City will continue with the National Vaccination Plan but now for the benefit of adolescents from 15 to 17 years.

The application of the first dose in that age range will be carried out from the next Tuesday, November 30 and until Saturday, December 4. The vaccine to be used is that of Pfizer, according to Eduardo Clark García, general director of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation (ADIP).

Young people must appear at the established venues and days, according to their first paternal surname. It is expected to inoculate at least 380,808 residents of seven municipalities of the CDMX.

Young vaccine. EFE / Miguel Lemus



Thus, the demarcations that will begin with the vaccination process are: Milpa Alta, Cuajimalpa, Xochimilco, Álvaro Obregón, Tlalpan, Iztapalapa and Iztacalco.

What is the vaccination schedule?

* Tuesday, November 30: letters A, B and C.

* Wednesday, December 1: D, E, F, G.

* Thursday, December 2: H, I, J, K, L, M.

* Friday, December 3: N, Ñ, O, P, Q, R.

* Saturday December 4: S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z.

The vaccination modules that will be available will be placed in the following venues determined by the CDMX government.

* Milpa Alta

-Sport Milpa Alta

* Cuajimalpa and Álvaro Obregón

-Expo Santa Fe

* Xochimilco and Tlalpan

-Prepa 5

* Iztapalapa and Iztacalco

-Voca 7

Clark García reported during a press conference that only young people of this age range will be vaccinated, who must register through the official health page in mivacuna.salud.gob.mx .

Young people wait outside a vaccination center. (Photo: EFE / Luis Torres)



What are the requirements to be vaccinated?

* Be between 15 and 17 years old.

* Bring the printed vaccination record.

* They must be accompanied by an adult.

It is important to emphasize that each registered person will be assigned a vaccination unit, a day and time for the vaccination appointment.

How to download the file?

* The interested party must register through the internet. Here

* Subsequently, you must fill out the data form and at the end the page with name, CURP and registration page will appear.

* The file must be downloaded and the remaining data must be filled in with a pen, such as: telephone number or address.

* On the day of the appointment, the citizen must arrive with this file in hand and an official identification.

It is recommended to attend your appointment well hydrated, wear a mask, put on antibacterial gel, as well as comfortable clothing and also prevent any weather eventuality, since the waiting areas will be located outdoors.

The director of the ADIP also recalled that everyone will receive a text message with their name, location and day of vaccination, also indicated that young people should keep their receipt once they are vaccinated.

The dose that the government of Mexico destined for adolescents is the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine. According to the website of the Ministry of Health, it showed safety and efficacy results of 75% after the 1st dose and 95% seven days after the 2nd dose.

After inoculation, some side effects that you may notice are: pain in the injection area, redness, swelling, fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea. In case of presenting any other, you should consult your treating doctor.

