EFE.- The World Health Organization (WHO) today considered that the Covid-19 pandemic is now advancing at two speeds, the first that of those vaccinated who, although they can become infected again, will develop, in the vast majority of cases, a moderate condition; and that of the unvaccinated, who represent between 80% and 90% of patients with serious infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

“This should not be construed in any way as a lack of efficacy of the vaccines.“, Said today the director of the Department of Immunization of the WHO, Kate O’Brien.

“As vaccination coverage increases, among the (new) cases there will be a greater proportion that will correspond to vaccinated people. It is not surprising that with more people vaccinated we see a greater number of relapses among them, “he said at a press conference.

He assured that “this does not mean that the vaccine does not protect, but that more and more people are vaccinated.”

“What is very clear is that the highest risk is for the unvaccinated, so we have a two-speed pandemic, with people who are not vaccinated representing between 80% and 90% of those hospitalizedsaid the expert in presenting the latest recommendations from the group that advises WHO on immunization issues.

On the new Omicron variant and how it responds to vaccines, experts pointed out that it is too early to comment and we must wait for the scientific evidence that will be gathered in the coming weeks to be reviewed.

O’Brien commented that it is feared that Ómicron will create new pressure on the supply of vaccines and that it will reverse the willingness that rich countries have shown in recent weeks to donate their excess vaccines to poor countries, and insist on immunizing with a booster doses to your entire population and not just to the highest risk groups.

Africa concentrates 46% of Omicron cases

Africa concentrates 46% of the nearly 1,000 cases of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus detected in countries around the world, but the travel restrictions imposed on southern nations of the continent remain without justification, the World Organization of the Health (WHO).

“With Ómicron present in about 60 countries globally, travel bans that mainly affect African countries are difficult to justify“, Said this Thursday in a statement the regional director for Africa of the WHO, Matshidiso Moeti.

So far, the variant has been recorded in 11 African nations, including Tunisia in the north, Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal in the west, Uganda and Mozambique in the east, and Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia and South Africa in the south.

On the other hand, the arrival of vaccines to the continent has accelerated in recent weeks, although Africa continues to lag behind the world with only 7.8% of its population – of about 1.3 billion people – having received the complete vaccination schedule. .

“We have gone from a situation in which we received between two and three million doses a week to a situation in which we are receiving 20 million a week,” the coordinator of the Immunization and Development Program celebrated today at a virtual press conference. Health Vaccines for Africa of the WHO, Richard Mihigo.

