On November 18, the legislator Patricia chirinos placeholder image of Avanza País took the floor in plenary session Congress of the republic. To the surprise of his own bench, he presented a motion of presidential vacancy against Pedro Castillo for permanent moral incapacity. This Tuesday, December 7, it was voted to define whether the vacancy is admitted.

52 votes were needed, but they did not get the number for the president to approach the Legislative Palace and to present his defense accompanied by a lawyer. Finally, the vote was 46 in favor, 76 against and 4 abstentions.

The congressmen from Fuerza Popular, Avanza País and Renovación Popular voted in favor of the admission of the vacancy motion; and the rest of the benches against or abstain with some exceptions.

MATCHES

Popular Force

For: 24

Popular Renewal

For: 9

Advance Country

For: 10

Alliance for Progress

For: 2

Against: 12

We are peru

Against: 6

We can peru

For: 1

Abstentions: 4

Free Peru

Against: 35

Popular Action

Against: 14

Together for Peru

Against: 5

Not grouped

Against: 4

VACANCY WITH LITTLE SUPPORT

During the support of the aforementioned motion, Patricia Chirinos indicated that this request was for the purpose of the Head of State to go to the Congress of the Republic to give explanations regarding some facts considered as causes of vacancy. He also called on congressmen from other parliamentary benches to support this motion.

During the subsequent debate, the banks of Peru Libre, Alianza para el Progreso, Somos Peru, Juntos por el Perú, Acción Popular and the members of the Purple Party, spoke out against the admission of the motion. While Fuerza Popular, Avanza País and Renovación Popular, and some votes from other benches, supported this request.

Finally, after finishing the vote, the president of the Congress, María del Carmen Alva, suspended the plenary session until next Thursday, December 9 at 9:00 a.m.

