“The proportion of jobs on the platform that require candidates to be vaccinated increased approximately 136% from August to October,” he detailed in a statement.

This requirement arises from the return of more and more people to their workspaces in person. And it is that, immunization is one of the solutions found by many employers to try to avoid new infections in the workplace.

“The partial or complete opening of offices and the expectations of the workforce to meet again in a physical space lead companies to take measures to guarantee a safe work space, considering hygiene, health and social distancing, but also to implement additional requirements from the hiring stage to safeguard the well-being of their work teams “explains the sales director for Indeed in Mexico, Luis Vidrio.

The platform’s data reveals that in August, for every million jobs posted, there were 256 jobs that mentioned the vaccination requirement, without necessarily specifying “COVID-19.” In September, the number jumped to 452 positions per million, and in October, 605 jobs per million were detected with this requirement.

Secondly, job offers that explicitly mention COVID-19 vaccination increased more than 700% between August and October on the platform. In August, 26 publications were detected for every million with this requirement; in September it rose to 50 per million, and in October it increased to 209 jobs per million that required this vaccine.