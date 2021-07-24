Surely many of you know the name of Files. It is an application UWP which, as its name suggests, seeks to replace the Windows File Explorer in everyday use by offering extra functionalities such as eyelashes and a more daring design. We have been testing this second version for the last few weeks and today it is available to the public in beta form.

Files v2 is a revolution compared to the first version of the application. Count with one new logo, is much faster and uses the lines of windows 11 layout. It even incorporates the new Mica Material effect!

Main new features of Files v2

This app will show a great Change Log when it is updated but we will highlight the most interesting ones:

The contextual menu of objects has been replaced by a flyout in the form of a command bar.

Improved the speed of folder enumeration.

Ability to drag files without having to select them first.

Added advanced options to resolve conflicts when transferring files.

Added support for grouping folder content.

Added a dialog for file extraction.

New option to hide / show sections in the sidebar.

Added support for canceling a file operation.

Improved the speed and reliability of file operations.

New logo adapted to the modern Fluent design lines of Windows 11.

How to test it?

The final version of Files v2 will be out in a few weeks. Until then, you can register by filling in This formulary to test the preview version and help the developers with your feedback.