Uva ursi or bearberry: benefits, uses and contraindications

Evidence Based The article is based on scientific evidence, and was written and peer-reviewed (content includes scientific references). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

In addition to treating urinary tract infections, uva ursi is linked to reducing hyperpigmentation of the skin. This is what you should know about the plant.

Last update: 07 November, 2021

When antibiotics did not yet exist, herbal remedies were used to treat infections. Grape extract ursi or bearberry it was especially useful for urinary tract infections (UTIs). So much so, that its use persists to this day.

Now though uva ursi is the name of an evergreen shrub, is usually more related to the fruit of this plant, a red berry that bears enjoy. In fact, the Latin term uva ursi can be translated as bear grape. We show you everything you need to know about this plant.

Uses and possible benefits of uva ursi

Is proved that bearberry, as this shrub is also called, can contribute to health in different ways. Since it not only acts as a diuretic, it also has antiseptic, astringent and anti-inflammatory properties.

1. Could treat urinary tract infections

According to research published in Journal of Applied Microbiology and Frontiers in Microbiology, the grape ursi is able to inhibit the growth of bacteria Staphylococcus saprophyticus and E. coli, known to be among the main causes of urinary tract infections.

However, it should be taken into account that this type of infection can also be caused by other bacteria and it is still unknown how this plant works against it. For its part, a study in women with mild symptoms of UTI threw that grape ursi It was unable to alleviate symptoms, kill bacteria, or delay antibiotic use.

On the other hand, a study in women with recurrent urinary tract infections found that taking an extract of bearberry with dandelion root reduced the number of infections for a year. According to the experts, this result was due to the fact that the grape ursi appears to be most effective if ingested after the first sign of infection. Likewise, it is believed that hydroquinone, an active principle present in the plant, works better when the urine is alkaline, that is, with a pH greater than 7.

Lastly, it is important to consult with your doctor before taking this herbal remedy. After all, although it is widely used, the scientific evidence is considered scarce.

The grape ursi it could have antibiotic effects. However, scientific studies are contradictory regarding its efficacy in UTIs.

2. It is a natural diuretic

Ursa grape is considered a natural diuretic, which translates into facilitating the elimination of fluids, reducing swelling, as well as the presence of bacteria and other pathogens in the urinary tract.

Similarly, there is a popular belief that it could help with kidney stones. However, this is not a very well known use. Of course, taking the plant in excess is linked to kidney and liver damage.

3. Could decrease skin hyperpigmentation

When applied topically, the bearberry is able to reduce the darkening of the skin. According to a research published in Journal of Cutaneous and Aesthetic SurgeryThis is because it is a source of antioxidants and the compound arbutin.

In addition, thanks to its astringent properties, it is believed that it can reduce acne breakouts.

4. Other uses and benefits

The grape ursi is also linked to other benefits. However, the scientific evidence on them is scant:

Treat indigestion and constipation problems.

Reduce frequent and painful urination.

Decrease uric acid levels in urine.

Accelerate the healing process of skin wounds.

Relieve symptoms of inflammation.

Risks and recommendations for the use of uva ursi

Although considered rare, common adverse effects of this plant include nausea, vomiting, shortness of breath, and tinnitus. Secondly, care must be taken with the doses that are ingested, since only 15 grams can be toxic. It is even recommended not to use it more than 5 times a year.

Experts believe that the problem lies with hydroquinone, since it is proved that a prolonged intake can be a carcinogenic factor. Similarly, it is not advisable for children, pregnant women, infants and people with kidney, intestinal or liver disease to consume it.

In that sense, you should talk to your doctor before using grapes ursi. Keep in mind that stopping or delaying antibiotics for a UTI for this herbal remedy can make the infection worse and harm kidney health.

Grape doses ursi they must be regulated for their carcinogenic potential. It is preferable to purchase regulated supplements with good labeling.

How to use it safely?

Depending on the supplement, the dosage may vary. Therefore, it is extremely important to read the instructions.

Also, consider looking for products that provide a daily dose of between 400 and 840 milligrams of arbutin, as this allows the plant compounds to work better.

Uva ursi: a natural remedy that depends on the dose

Ursa has been used to treat urinary infections for years. Likewise, it is appreciated for being a natural diuretic and preventing darkening of the skin.

However, you must be careful with the doses, since in excess it can be toxic. There is even speculation with its carcinogenic potential. Never stop consulting a doctor!

It might interest you …