In the field of free-to-play is where we can find the biggest figures in many ways for the industry. Not paying up front for a title sounds very appealing and Wargaming, the company behind such a hit as World of Tanks, moves perfectly in that field.

Another of his great works, World of warships, transfers the harshness of war battles to the sea. Now, the work has received its update 0.10.10, which makes an absolutely impressive coat of paint. In the official patch notes, the study clarifies that using DirectX 9 acted as a bottleneck for the graphical possibilities, so the shigh to DirectX 11 has allowed many improvements to be implemented.

The lighting system has undergone extensive renovations, iImplementing HDR as main technology. “The new HDR textures allow creating a physically correct lighting with respect to” real life “, they explain from the team.

However, where we are dumbfounded is the water. Aware of the brutal work done, from Wargaming they have dedicated a section specific to the seas and oceans of the game. The quality of the waves, shadows and reflections have been improved and what is deeper, they have used a new algorithm for the liquid element. This formula collects data obtained by oceanographers who observe real seas and oceans.





In this way, the surface of the water is calculated in real time and its shape is changed more smoothly. The result is a realistic simulation, with waves of various heights and dynamic foam; “everything that we had not been able to achieve before” and that you can see from minute 5:40 of the video that heads the news. The truth is that land scenarios, such as islands or peninsulas have also changed in a very significant way.