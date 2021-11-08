Microsoft’s tool focused on storing files in the cloud OneDrive, will no longer be supported on Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1. This has been assured by Microsoft through an official post in its technology forum for the community.

Ankita Kirti, Director of Product Marketing at Microsoft, has confirmed that It will be from March 1 of next year when this service stops synchronizing with the cloud in these operating systems. However, this process will start earlier, as from January 1, 2022 there will be no updates to the desktop version of OneDrive for Windows 7, 8 and 8.1 devices.

You can continue to use its web version

The reason Microsoft has given to end support for this application has been for “focus your resources on new technologies and operating systems“in addition to for”offer users the safest and most up-to-date experience possible“.

For users with the mentioned operating systems it means that, to access personal files or upload them to this service, it will be necessary to enter through the web version of OneDrive. From the forum they recommend updating the operating system in case any of those mentioned are still being used to continue obtaining the benefits of this tool.

In case there are users using OneDrive for business, Microsoft ensures that the end of support for the desktop version of this application will coincide with the end of support for the operating system that is being used in question. Here they remember that Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 are in an extension of their support until 2023, while Microsoft already ended Windows 8 support in 2016.

Microsoft has its sights set on Windows 11, so we believe that it would not hurt to upgrade to Windows 10 at least if this issue hurts you.