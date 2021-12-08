Users report problems with Amazon

Have you been having problems shopping or browsing Amazon the present day? Well, you will not need to file a complaint with your internet provider, since apparently, this problem is affecting hundreds of thousands of users around the world. As reported by the portal Downdetector, the failures began to appear in the morning of today and although they are no longer as prominent as a few hours ago, there are still users experiencing them.

Specifically, it is reported that problems with Amazon they started from 11AM today, December 7, but as I said before, it seems that the service has already been mostly restored. Same case with Amazon Prime Video.

The exact reason behind these errors is unknown, but apparently, it is said that they could be related to the servers of Amazon Web Services, that is, the servers that Amazon used so that its users can connect online. In theory you shouldn’t have problems with any of their services anymore, but don’t rule out the possibility entirely either.

Editor’s note: It’s rare for Amazon services to fail, but not impossible. I mean, we have definitely not had anything as serious as when Facebook services went down for almost an entire day, thus leaving us without access to this social network, or to Instagram or WhatsApp.

Via: Downdetector