For the moment, the companies have not come out to give statements about the origin of these failures, but according to the complaints published on Twitter, the problems range from not being able to access the applications, to difficulties in sending and receiving messages.

Also through Twitter, the Downdetector platform confirmed that WhatsApp users were having problems with the application.

In the final stretch of the year, the companies belonging to Meta have constantly presented failures. It has also been singled out for its unethical practices.