This failure would be the first in 2022, since the most recent occurred last October, when the worldwide fall in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp services was recorded. However, so far there is no report on the services side of Meta and it seems to be more of a Telmex infrastructure issue.

@ItzCas Hello! We are very sorry for the delay, we are still aware of the situation and we are working to resolve it as soon as possible, we will contact you shortly to update you on the status of your report. I am at your command!.

Vanesa E. – Telmex Soluciona (@TELMEXSoluciona)

January 5, 2022

Hours later, Telmex reported that the failures in its internet service were due to two fiber optic cuts in the United States and Mexico , which have already been repaired by specialist technicians of the company.