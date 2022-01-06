This failure would be the first in 2022, since the most recent occurred last October, when the worldwide fall in Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp services was recorded. However, so far there is no report on the services side of Meta and it seems to be more of a Telmex infrastructure issue.

Hours later, Telmex reported that the failures in its internet service were due to two fiber optic cuts in the United States and Mexico , which have already been repaired by specialist technicians of the company.