“BBVA México informs all its users that we are presenting intermittences in our services. We are working to solve it as soon as possible and to carry out the operations that our users require ”, he detailed through Twitter.

The bank’s general director, Eduardo Osuna, said that the failures are due to the bank’s frequent updates to its systems in anticipation of greater transactionality during the Christmas season.

“We have super powerful but tiny machines with barbaric power and where we have the bank’s data on a gigantic floor full of equipment that stores the data, then the operational complexity is very high,” added Osuna.

The bank apologized to its customers on social media for the inconvenience.

With information from Luz Elena Marcos