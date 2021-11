Users reported that Goal, before Facebook, present faults.

According to the Downdetector platform, the services of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp register stability problems at a global level.

Facebook have problems loading the website (64%), accessing the app (22%) and logging into accounts (14%)

User reports indicate Facebook is having problems since 12:00 PM EST. https://t.co/8wgYQLKxCu RT if you’re also having problems #Facebookdown – Downdetector (@downdetector) November 19, 2021

News in development …

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed