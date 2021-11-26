Users flood Cyberpunk 2077 with positive reviews

It is almost a year since that disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077. You will remember that a few days after hitting the market, the title began to receive hundreds of negative comments and reviews everywhere, but curiously, things seem to have changed lately.

We say the above because in Steam, many of the new players have been rating the ambitious positive RPG from CD Projekt Red, to the point that most of his criticisms on the platform of Valve they are already positive.

Total, Cyberpunk 2077 It has 398,897 reviews, of which 76% are positive. On the other hand, of the 13,371 recent reviews, 84% of them are positive.

CDPR They have been working hard in recent months to improve the title substantially through different patches and free updates. While they had to delay their version of PS5 and Series X | S until 2022, surely the wait will be worth it.

Editor’s note: Well, this shows that CDPR’s efforts to improve the title have paid off, although of course, the experience is still far from optimal. We’ll see if its next-gen version finally offers the definitive version of this controversial title.

Via: Steam