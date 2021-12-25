Pornhub reveals that PlayStation brought the most console traffic in 2021, up from 2020 – these are the most wanted characters and games.

There are two weeks until the end of 2021, and many companies review the year with fun infographics and statistics that show the behavior of their users.

It is a tradition, like Spotify Wrapped, which allows you to know your favorite songs or groups of the year, or the review cancels Nintendo switch.

We all love to show off for having thrown him hundreds of hours to Fortnite or have heard dozens of new indie bands. However, the data that many would prefer not to know is that of the traffic of Pornhub… but unfortunately, the video site X loves to share all kinds of statistics at the end of the year.

In its 2021 summary, Pornhub reveals that the video game platform from which they receive the most traffic is PlayStation, and with a vast majority. The 60.6% of the traffic that came to consoles this year is from PlayStation, and a Xbox 36.8.

Surprisingly, a 2.2% continued visiting the web from Playstation Vita, and a 0.4% from Nintendo (Wii U or 3DS). Remember that Nintendo Switch does not have a web browser … although the same goes for PS5, all be said.

And despite the fact that many users have switched from PS4 to PS5 this year, Pornhub’s traffic on PlayStation consoles increased by 17.6%, much more than the 6% increase for Xbox consoles.

As for searches, Fortnite It is once again the most wanted game by far, almost double that Minecraft or Overwatch, which was the most searched in 2019.

Among other searches for games we find things like Among Us, Roblox, League of Legends, Cyberpunk 2077 or Splatoon.

Lara Croft and D.Va were the most wanted characters, in a list made up almost exclusively of female characters, except Super Mario (which was bronze), Link and … Pikachu and Gardevoir? Oh, and if you were wondering, Bowsette’s fandom lives on.

The Pornhub porn video poral also reveals that hentai Y japanese were the most searched words in 2021, and the United States was by far the country from which the most visits came. Spain is eleventh, behind several European neighbors such as France or Italy.

You will be able to see all kinds of statistics to satisfy your curiosity in your review of the year. On this platform we also discover a math teacher has over 200 classes uploaded to Pornhub… and it’s not bad at all: it has 1.6 million visits.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Escribano.