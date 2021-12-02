Most Internet users do not seek to protect their personal data on social networks For security.

Since its appearance and with the passage of time, social networks They have become indispensable platforms for human communication, which not only allow contacting people located on the other side of the world, but also the creation of businesses. According to the study of Digital 2021 carried out in a joint work by Hootsuite and We Are Social, currently 60 percent of the population already has internet access, which spend an average of 6 hours and 54 minutes connected, with the result that 53 percent of the world is already present in social networks with an estimated time of stay of 2 hours and 25 minutes.

This means that users in the platforms digital They make use of a quarter of their day to navigate in the virtual world, where they give up some of their data, either to improve their experience in these spaces for entertainment, information, education or simply to share their day-to-day with their friends. .

Today it is quite common to find different web pages that request our personal data through a notice of terms and conditions that is somewhat slow to read and that sometimes we go unnoticed; However, a completely different story happens when we ourselves are the ones who provide this and more information within social networks.

Every day millions of people upload visual content to different social networks; Statista shows that among the most popular in Mexico are Facebook with 97 percent preference, WhatsApp with 95 percent, Instagram with 73 percent, YouTube with 67 percent and Twitter with 57 percent, among others.

Within them, we can access the content that users upload daily to these platforms, but Zephoria Inc. tells us an estimate of the amount of content that is presented by Internet users around the world:

Facebook: More than 300 million photos are uploaded a day and 510 thousand comments, 290 thousand statuses and 136 thousand photos in one minute.

Instagram: More than 40 billion photos are uploaded in a year, more than 95 million photos and videos in one day.

Twitter: more than 500 million tweets in a day.

Among these, the content of the people who share personal data on different social networks, it may well be their day to day, their cell phone number, photographs in their respective homes, their daily path, family, friends, age, address, among an endless number of other information that could be used for malicious purposes (if someone intends to do so).

This is why a considerable part of the population is in constant concern and shows its due respect for its content uploaded to social networks, in addition to the fact that we are constantly bombarded with news where due to the use of these platforms some fraud has been committed and even other cases of physical violence.

However, the most users on social networks are not afraid to show their personal data, mainly the younger generations, since they were born with these platforms in a more conventional and fearless way.