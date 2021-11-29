Internet users have some problems when typing the name of some brands recognized worldwide.

The internet, capitalism and globalization have been strong tools and opportunities that allow the world to enjoy benefits that different brands around the world they have to offer consumers, whether in terms of entertainment, technology, home, transportation products, among others; However, among some of the challenges that such an expansion entails, is the obvious language difference, which could make it difficult for some people to effectively search for a product or service on the web.

It is for this and more reasons that world-class companies must choose to create specific virtual spaces to earn their place in the minds of international consumers, regardless of the country where they are located. An example of this we have in the social networks of different brands, which, in addition to having their “main” account in their respective language, choose to create some others specifying their country to represent.

Among some of these that we can find doing an efficient job, is the account of Uber on Twitter (US), with its respective independent account Uber Mexico; as well as Starbucks Coffee and Starbucks Mexico.

Despite the efforts of these companies to be able to carry out an efficient presence at the international level, we cannot prevent that, in effect, the differences in language of each of the nations exists and each company chooses to choose a name of good reception for its national positioning first, and then continue its expansion (from the particular to the general), which may present some difficulties to position itself later in the market international.

Creating a name that is long and difficult to read (and pronounce) can lead to poor results for companies; in accordance with Domestika and his article on the 5 consequences of bad naming, brands could “get lost in the universe of the obvious”, have problems of geographic adaptation, lack of relevance and notoriety, expensive or deficient branding and even earn a bad promotion of the brand values.

Similarly, having a high complexity name, It could cost us some consumers, since they could confuse our company with other brands when conducting an internet search, but, as they do not know how to pronounce or write us correctly, another company with a simpler name could get in their way.

There are different ways to achieve a good namingHowever, there are some factors to consider to correctly choose the name of our brands, according to the blog of Acumbamail:

Be distinctive – A unique name that distinguishes us from among the thousands of brand companies on the market.

Simple – In a world with complex names, a simple and short one will achieve an effective positioning; Take Tesla and Apple as an example.

Sonorous – It should be easy to pronounce, and it should sound good; This point goes hand in hand with the previous point, since the simpler the name, the easier it will be able to belong in the consumer’s mind.

Memorable – It will be necessary to stand out from the other brands, you can choose a simple name or that people can relate to some aspect of their daily life, as well as use your ingenuity to make a creative name.

To achieve the effective positioning of a company internationally, it is vitally important to dedicate the necessary time to create a good name, that can be easy to read and write for everyone and make it easy to gain a place in the mind of the consumer.