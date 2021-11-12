Users ditch PlayStation in favor of PC, suggests dev

During decades, PlayStation it has always been considered the home of Japanese games. However, in recent years, software sales have been declining locally, and with the shortage that currently exists in new generation consoles, and therefore the PS5, a Japanese executive who preferred to remain anonymous suggested that users of PlayStation now they prefer to play on PC.

East publisher Japanese declared to Bloomberg that “players who normally bought versions of PlayStation of the games have now been gradually moving to the PC versions. ” It is not clear if it refers to a local or global trend, but many franchises that were previously exclusive to PlayStation They have already started to jump to PC, where they are doing quite well by the way.

In recent months, the debate on Sony leaving aside the Japanese public, and this debate gained much more force after the legendary Japan Studio was dissolved. We don’t know if Sony still interested in dominating the Japanese market, but they themselves have been bringing their exclusives to PC, so we’ll see what their strategy turns out to be for the future.

Editor’s note: I think by now it is easy to assume that the vast majority of Sony’s first-party titles will eventually reach PC, because as I mentioned in the note, these games have had very good results on this other platform. Could it be that the era of exclusivity has come to an end?

Via: Bloomberg