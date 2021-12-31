Users demand that this weapon be removed from Valorant

Generally speaking, Valorant has managed to maintain a very good level of balance with each of his characters and weapons, but recently there has been some discontent among the community due to a particular combination between the Operator and Jett.

The Operator It is considered the most powerful weapon of all Valorant, but players hadn’t had much trouble with it until it was combined with Jett, a character with an excellent skill set and incredible mobility. In the forums of Reddit, users are demanding that they remove the Operator of the shooter, since according to them, it is causing a disruption in the metagame.

“A weapon that is not touched outside of two officers should be a red flag to start with the question that the weapon even belongs in the game. Defense operator Jett has become the main character in every game. All smoke, flash, drone, stun, and general utility have to be sacrificed by this single agent. Jett earned an 85% pick percentage in all 51 Valorant Champions 2021 group stage games, with a 100% pick percentage in Icebox, Breeze and Ascent. An agent who has become an almost mandatory pick for the professional game, it is not exciting to see such a boring and one-dimensional style of play on defense. “

At the time of writing, Riot games has not yet ruled on the matter but the study behind League of Legends they usually do listen to the community, so there could be some changes on the way.

Via: Reddit