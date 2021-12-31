A consumer from Uber Eats has been dissatisfied with the food received, but users show their error with evidence.

More and more people around the world choose to place their orders for products and food through platforms deliveryDue to its wide benefits such as receiving these in the comfort of your home, avoiding long lines in supermarkets and restaurants, as well as enjoying some promotions that these brands offer within their applications.

These applications, despite the fact that they already had their due recognition, were even more promoted by the pandemic, where millions of people found certain advantages when using these services, praising some brands. According to the graph of Statista where it shows the giants of online food ordering, they mention that among the most important apps that provide this service are Uber Eats, Just Eat, Delivery Hero, Rappi, Glovo and iFood.

Different businesses and restaurants are benefited by integrating with these applications to sell their food, managing to considerably increase sales by positioning themselves in the eyes of thousands of people even miles away; Despite this, some users often report problems about errors in their orders, either because they are delivered smaller portions of food, food that they did not order or a considerable delay in terms of delivery time (as is also often the case in physical stores ), sometimes damaging the image of restaurants and the platforms themselves.

A consumer on Twitter he has shared his experience where he buys a hamburger from Uber Eats, which cost him 49 pesos; However, the size of it caused him some intrigue and disappointment, facing a error towards the platform and the restaurant, mentioning that they had specified that “it is for pets or children”.

Despite this complaint, other users on social networks have raised the image of Uber Eats and the restaurant, demonstrating with evidence a consumer error, since this one would not have read well the specifications of the “slider” hamburger, which are considerably smaller than the conventional ones.

The slider are small patterns – Julio Hernández (@ JulioHe10607856) December 30, 2021

So are the slider my good hahaha – Horacio ll (@_LaVoix_) December 30, 2021

Although this time the error appears to have been from the consumer and not Uber EatsThe fact that other users have defended the brand is a sign of the loyalty that consumers have with their favorite companies.

By constantly providing a quality product or service, it achieves a good impact on the consumer’s mind, having as a result that, in addition to increasing our figures and sales, this achieves raise the image of our brand, a fact that benefits the image of companies and can even cause them to defend their service, as well as gain unpaid advertising from them.

Different consumers have shown no problem in defend to their respective trademarks favorites, as it was last week when Twitter users chose to defend Costco’s name, after a customer accused the brand of offering poor service for allegedly not accepting payments with any payment method other than cash, fact that raised the image of the brand and showed the loyalty that customers have about it.

Now read: