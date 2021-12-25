A client of Costco has been upset after the brand gave her an apparent evil service, quickly users defend your image.

Nowadays there is a high variety of stores to choose from, we have to be able to make our purchases that we will need in the week, thanks to the different companies in charge of selling retail products, where some brands manage to remain in a better way in the mind of the consumer due to over others. According to the study of Statista where it shows the World’s Top Retail Brands in 2021 By brand value, Amazon is leading with more than 683 million dollars, in second place is Alibaba with 196 million, in third The Home Depot with 70 million, in fourth Walmart with 59 million, sixth JD with 44 million and in seventh place Costco with 35 million dollars.

With each of these companies having thousands of stores distributed around the world and thousands of clients daily, these have become spaces of great relevance for consumers and that they meet different needs, whether for food, entertainment or even decorative purposes. ; However, and despite the fact that they already have a considerable level of positioning in the minds of their customers, a bad strategy, decision or deficiency in their services can be crucial in the perception of their public image, so these brands should be particularly careful and provide the best of their services, or suffer the consequences.

A user on social networks is upset after receiving an apparent poor service by Costco Mexico, since they supposedly did not allow him to pay with a card and that they do not offer an alternative other than cash, a fact that he learned about once after having filled his cart from the product store; However, it didn’t take long after that for other users to show their presence and put up the brand name by defend her before said accusation.

Mistake I always pay with debit and they also accept credit. We need the context of the situation or if it was a specific card, before wanting to discredit the entire chain for a personal situation. – Alejandra Aceves (@lokithaxsonohra) December 20, 2021

Ma’am, I don’t think I’ve ever paid cash at Costco; surely the bank collection system fell. – Denis (At Home 🏡) (@DenisNoDenisse) December 20, 2021

The problem is with the bank, not the store, do not gossip, it is system saturation season, be more considerate before complaining – Isaac Adrian Mayoral (@AdrianMayoral) December 20, 2021

The provide good product and service constantly manages to be registered in the mind of the consumer, making our brand become a quality benchmark for this, fact that, in addition to increasing the customer loyalty, it also manages to be an effective advertising strategy, since the client can share his experience with his acquaintances and recommending our brand, in addition to that on occasions (like the previous one presented) this can raise our image.

Other brands have won the due hearts of their customers, such as the AliExpress community manager was a while ago, who chose to make a joke as a mockery of his followers, provoking the ire of one of these who even reached insult him; however, his loyal fans were in favor of the brand and defended it with some ridicule.

To provide a quality service causes that the clients themselves raise the image of our brand.

