Users decreased the use of social networks in 2021

Even though that him use of social networks is indispensable today, during 2021 a slight decline was seen in terms of residence time.

With the passage of time, the evolution of technologies and the appearance of the internet, social networks proved to be a vitally important tool for people around the world, being a useful tool to strengthen personal relationships (sometimes not so much), to inform to society about the events witnessed around the world almost instantaneously and even so that companies had a greater opportunity to integrate into the digital world and expand their reach, so the time spent in this type of platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, among others, is considerably high.

According to the study of Digital 2021 conducted by We Are Social in a joint effort with Hootsuite, currently 60 percent of the world’s population already has internet access, resulting in that at least the 53 percent of the world is already present on social media, where they are informed daily by the different communication companies, share content and even follow their favorite personalities, be it sports, entertainment or even education, among others.

At a time when the pandemic caused by the appearance of Covid-19 caused millions of people to have to stay inside their homes, both to avoid the spread of the virus as well as to avoid getting infected, social networks allowed millions of people to stay connected with each other and make their confinement a more enjoyable time. Similarly, since a considerable part of the population moved to work from home mode, they had the opportunity to have more leisure time from their cell phones, tablets or computers.

Due to this, the use of social networks registered a small growth in terms of time spent (and number of users); However, taking into account the efficient vaccination process, the decrease in infections and the return to the offices, the average time of use on these digital platforms has managed to decrease a little in 2021 compared to the previous year.

More and more people and companies are joining the world digital for him Use of the social network, since they have become indispensable as a means of communication today, as well as a promotional tool. According to the Social Media Marketing Industry Report study, the social networks most used by professionals in the marketing industry during 2020, Facebook was the preferred platform to carry out different digital marketing strategies with 94 percent preference, secondly, Instagram with 76 percent, LinkedIn with 59 percent and Twitter with 53 percent, among others.

Among the main characteristics why these spaces have been so attractive nowadays, it is because of the content segmentation capacity that these platforms offer, giving the different companies the opportunity to pay a considerable but relatively small monetary amount for a publication, promotion or content reaches a specific target that might be interested in your brand, product or service.

The use of social networks has decreased considerably in 2021 Compared to last year where the pandemic drove the time spent in these, however, companies continue to have a good opportunity for revenue growth when using these within their marketing strategies.