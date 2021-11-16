Social media users are showing off Starbucks latest launch: Taylor Swift’s coffee.

In recent days, rumors began to emerge about a new Starbucks alliance with the singer, a fact that is now a reality.

As of today, Starbucks is undoubtedly the most popular coffee shop chain in the world.

After several rumors and some clues on social networks, Starbucks launched “Red”, which is, in essence, the favorite drink of singer Taylor Swift.

No one is surprised that, to this day, Starbucks is the most popular chain of coffee shops in the world and, without a doubt, a benchmark for the consumer in recent years.

Since 2007, Starbucks has seen significant growth, more than doubling. In 2007, the chain had around 15,011 establishments and by 2020 it had already added 32,660 coffee shops in less than 15 years, this according to data from Statista.

And the fact is that, if Starbucks has done something well, it is, without a doubt, to know what its consumer wants and, on that axis, it has been outlining its commercial strategies.

To this, we must add the fact that it is the favorite coffee shop chain of Internet users, since Starbucks is one of the spaces to which instagramers resort the most and, there are even special drinks to show off on Instagram.

That’s part of how well the brand has done to get the attention of consumers and, incidentally, reach a new group of customers, either with these strategies or with others.

Within the wide spectrum of initiatives, a few days ago a rumor began to emerge of a possible collaboration between Starbucks and singer Taylor Swift, which arose after a series of clues that slipped through social networks.

It’s Red Season. ?????? – Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) November 8, 2021

Of course, Taylor Swift fans began to get excited and until recently it was confirmed that from this collaboration came the coffee “Red” (Taylor’s Version), which is a Caramel Light Latte, which has been a real success for the cafeteria.

In social networks, some users have flaunted their special Taylor Swift drink, thus making the Starbucks campaign a success.

According to what has been reported by users, the coffee chain is offering a great experience for consumers who go to some of the establishments to purchase their drink.

The strategy has yielded important results, especially because it fits into one of the most relevant seasons for Starbucks, the so-called Red Season.

Today I went to buy Taylor’s coffee at Starbucks and during the whole time I was there they only played songs from Lover onwards and from the 2 re-recorded albums. Excellent service. pic.twitter.com/NZcapfIXWp – LadyKawaii? (Taylor’s Version)? (@Lady_Kawaii_xd) November 14, 2021

Excellent service, even Taylor’s music was playing in the background at Starbucks ?. #RedTaylorsVersion pic.twitter.com/mklj7hdjjS – Coralinus ??? (@caro_robledov) November 12, 2021

by the way, in the end i went to the starbucks for taylor’s coffee because i didn’t want to miss it hehe

excellent service and excellent company? pic.twitter.com/9avuCvMi9W – Laura is not here?? (@Iauraisnthere) November 12, 2021

Without a doubt, once again, Starbucks is winning over consumers by using one of the most infallible resources in marketing strategies.

Join celebrities of the stature of Taylor Swift, who has a great presence on social networks: on Instagram she has 185 million followers, on Facebook she has more than 70 million and on Twitter she has more than 89 million, being one of the most popular artists. followed in this era dominated by such platforms.

In this way, Starbucks had already made an alliance with Lady Gaga for a social court campaign, in addition to other platforms having carried out the same strategy.

Recall that Fortnite had an alliance with the singer Ariana Grande for an online concert, which had a great response on social networks and managed to position the video game as one of the most profitable in these times.

Now read: