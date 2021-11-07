A Shiba Inu token holder who invested a few thousand dollars in memecoin in February sold part of his holdings to dedicate himself to being a family man.

According to a Nov. 4 Fortune story, a 35-year-old grocery store manager, identified only as Rob, invested $ 8,000 in Shiba Inu (SHIB) when the price was about $ 0.0000001, allowing him to make himself with 800,000 million tokens. In May, when the token’s price rose sharply to an all-time high of over $ 0.00035, Rob sold a portion of his holdings to deposit $ 500,000 into his bank account.

The investor in SHIB still has more than a million dollars in the cryptocurrency after the rise in the price of the token in October. The funds have allowed her to quit her job, which paid $ 68,000 a year, to stay home caring for her son and participate in online discussions about SHIB-related projects. You plan to HODL your remaining tokens.

“We firmly believe that there is more to be achieved with Shiba”, Rob said. “I will never sell our entire investment.”

The now-former warehouse manager is part of a new generation of cryptocurrency users achieving millionaire and even billionaire status in the same way that many Bitcoin (BTC) HODLers did after the 2017 bull run. As of press time, the price of SHIB is USD 0.000058, having gained more than 5,799,999,900% since October 2020.

Some users who made purchases similar to Rob’s when the project launched in August last year are now billionaires and new whales in the cryptocurrency space. However, if the holders were to liquidate such a large number of tokens in the future it could cause the price of SHIB to plummet as it did in May.

The SHIB token is currently the 11th cryptocurrency by market capitalization according to CoinMarketCap, while Dogecoin (DOGE) ranks 9th. At the time of this story, SHIB’s market capitalization is approximately $ 32.6 billion with more than 549 billion tokens in circulation.

