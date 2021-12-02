The unexpected response from employees of BBVA exhibited a practice of discrimination within a branch of this bank in Mexico and with this we speak of the great slope that there is in customer service by employees of large companies, especially when today the role that they play as brand ambassadors.

The incident joins other complaints that have been made for mistreatment inside points of sale or commercial spaces, due to the appearance of the people or the profession they perform, which has become a pretext for being victims of discrimination.

BBVA has a problem

A complaint in networks exposed the communication problem that BBVA has and is caused by the attitude of its employees towards bank users, which opens up great opportunities for the banking institution to invest in a greater culture of its values ​​among collaborators.

“El Arquinepto” is the Twitter user who has carried out his complaint against BBVA, claiming that bank employees discriminated against him when he first entered a branch of the bank of Spanish origin.

According to the man, it was the first time he had entered a branch and the experience did not improve, because he came out of his job where he had sanded wood, so he presented himself with jeans and a black shirt with dust.

“They treated me in a super derogatory way, they almost taught me how to use my cell phone, I did not get angry but what the attention (sic.)”, Wrote the user.

Today I went for the first time to @BBVA_Mex And the net saw sanding wood, Jeans X to work a basic black shirt and how it brought dust on the shirt they treated me in a super contemptuous way, they almost taught me how to use my cell phone haha, I did not get angry but with their attention. – The Arquinepto (@lisandrosantand) December 1, 2021

BBVA responded to the user’s complaint and assured that it could report it, so it only needed to indicate the branch where the incident had occurred.

Now read: