The immediacy of social networks suggests multiple possibilities, one of them being the great pressure that can be generated by the community, in addition to communication without barriers through multiple channels, it is thanks to this that Internet users take over the networks on the occasion of make see and solve all kinds of problems, such is the case of a network user who denounces Compartamos Banco for promoting systematic fraud, requesting the attention of the corresponding authorities, as well as support in resolving the conflict with the financial institution.

Within the social network Twitter, the complaint made by the user Manuel, under the name of @manueltriano_, was released, which expresses his concern when denouncing what he qualifies as a systematic fraud on the part of the financial institution Compartamos Banco, by pointing out that he has been notified about the contracting of a loan called Crédito Mujer, which indicates that he does not contract at any time.

Within the post, made on the social network, he states: “Be careful here @Profeco. I did NOT contract any “Woman Credit” with anything called “Sharing”. @CompartamosBanco systematically promotes fraud, @SheffieldGto? ”.

After the complaint a couple of hours later, Profeco responded from its official Twitter @AtencionPrfeco the following: “Dear user: In case of deception or possible fraud, send an email to the Preventive Cybercrime Police at: policia.cibernetica@ssc. cdmx.gob.mx or call 55 5242 5100 ext. 5086 for more information ”.

Similarly, a short time later, the banking institution Compartamos Banco was present and said: “In response to @manueltriano_ @Profeco and @SheffieldGto Hello, Manuel. Our Credit Woman is a group credit only for women and is managed through our promoters. We can gladly assist you at 800 220 9000 to answer questions. As the PROFECO comments, it is possibly a fraud. We remain attentive ”.