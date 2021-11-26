- Index hide
Compartamos Banco, has a special loan to support women’s microfinance.
Profeco paid attention to the case and recommended that the user beware of possible fraud.
Compartamos Banco, pointed out how credit is managed and agreed with Profeco before a possible fraud.
The immediacy of social networks suggests multiple possibilities, one of them being the great pressure that can be generated by the community, in addition to communication without barriers through multiple channels, it is thanks to this that Internet users take over the networks on the occasion of make see and solve all kinds of problems, such is the case of a network user who denounces Compartamos Banco for promoting systematic fraud, requesting the attention of the corresponding authorities, as well as support in resolving the conflict with the financial institution.
The complaint on Twitter
Within the social network Twitter, the complaint made by the user Manuel, under the name of @manueltriano_, was released, which expresses his concern when denouncing what he qualifies as a systematic fraud on the part of the financial institution Compartamos Banco, by pointing out that he has been notified about the contracting of a loan called Crédito Mujer, which indicates that he does not contract at any time.
Within the post, made on the social network, he states: “Be careful here @Profeco. I did NOT contract any “Woman Credit” with anything called “Sharing”. @CompartamosBanco systematically promotes fraud, @SheffieldGto? ”.
Eye here @Profeco. I did NOT contract any “Woman Credit” with anything called “Sharing”. @ShareBanc systematically promotes fraud, @SheffieldGto? pic.twitter.com/GBsfnPxN8v
– Manuel (@manueltriano_) November 25, 2021
After the complaint a couple of hours later, Profeco responded from its official Twitter @AtencionPrfeco the following: “Dear user: In case of deception or possible fraud, send an email to the Preventive Cybercrime Police at: policia.cibernetica@ssc. cdmx.gob.mx or call 55 5242 5100 ext. 5086 for more information ”.
Similarly, a short time later, the banking institution Compartamos Banco was present and said: “In response to @manueltriano_ @Profeco and @SheffieldGto Hello, Manuel. Our Credit Woman is a group credit only for women and is managed through our promoters. We can gladly assist you at 800 220 9000 to answer questions. As the PROFECO comments, it is possibly a fraud. We remain attentive ”.
The banking institution Compartamos Banco is a Mexican bank founded in 1990, which has influence within the micro-commerce within Latin America, in terms of microfinance, with the intention of proceeding credits and insurance within the microfinance sector. The credit in question is an option to support microfinance, which has a fixed rate, designed to support the economy of women.
Profeco and banking institutions remind users and society in general that any type of personal data should be given to us or that puts the physical or financial integrity of people at risk, also points out that banking institutions do not request by any means not official, personal data, such as passwords and security codes, for this reason they indicate to go to the relevant institutions, in case of any doubt or suspicion of attempted fraud or identity theft.