Twitter has become an open diary for most people when it comes to reporting a complaint against a brand. It is already normal to see complaints and criticisms of bad services on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, TikTok or Instagram of users, as well as the responses of the brands apologizing or seeking to solve the disagreement they have with the firm.

Volaris the airline that has recently been in the eye of the hurricane Due to customer complaints of poor service and high costs, he continues to receive complaint messages on Twitter. This time there are many users who They report delays in their flights with the airline at the Tijuana airport.

“@Profeco @viajaVolaris I have been at the Tijuana airport since yesterday at 7pm, they canceled our flight and until 5 am they gave us a different one until oh surprise! They again delayed the new flight from 10 am to 2 pm and this without explanation or food, nor do they do anything “, says the user identified as @bren_reyna_cake on the social network.

Faced with several tweets of complaints, the airline responded on its official account and reported that it delayed the presentation of flights in that city, it is due to “bad weather conditions”. But despite the brand responding privately to each tweet explaining its reasons, users still did not believe the problem why Volarías delays flights.

“What weather conditions? The only thing you see is a clear sky and Volaris arguing weather conditions above all without it being true, they have 4-year-old children sleeping here and without eating because it is uncertain what will happen “, argues @bren_reyna_cake in his tweet.

The user also reported that the other airlines are leaving their flights normally, but that only Volaris was the one who had canceled due to the conditions set forth above. “All the other airlines are leaving and even Volaris to the same destination, a flight that left after mine is already taking off,” he said.

The complaints for the Mexican airline do not stop and it was recently announced that around a thousand dollars lost family due to change of flights of the airline.

In this sense, an American family that purchased their flights with the company reported that they have received a constant change of itinerary, which affected their hotel reservation and vacations in Mexico.

According to a mapping by Cadena Noticias, on the case of these tourists in the last modification made by the airline, they were already at the Tijuana International Airport, so it was impossible for them to return to their country to wait for the change of schedule, and decided to purchase other flights on a different airline, completely losing those of Volaris.

“In addition to all the transportation costs that we are going to have to do, we are going to lose a very expensive night in the hotel, this reservation was already more than six months old and that they will come up with this, if they had not changed schedules for months. we would not be here, we received notifications of change practically daily, “said the affected traveler, who added that because of these changes, her family lost around a thousand dollars.

