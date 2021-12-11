User exposes her case where after three months of having had covid you only know the Crown Light, showing the importance of having a wide product catalog.

The industry brewery It has demonstrated a high number of times its importance for the Mexican consumer, who can taste a wide variety of these alcoholic beverages thanks to a high diversity of brands present in the market, both commercial and some more artisanal alternatives. According to the study of Statista where it shows the value of sales of alcoholic beverages produced in Mexico during 2020 by type of beverage, the beer leads the market registering 185,375.8 million Mexican pesos, later there is tequila with 44,637.12 million pesos and then other types of beverages that do not even reach half of what they generate economically.

The Mexican beer brands They are so important that they are even shown as the most valuable Mexican companies (Statista), where Crown ranks first with $ 5.82 billion in brand value, Victoria in fourth place with $ 4.04 billion and Modelo with $ 3.37 billion, companies that manage to place themselves alongside Telcel, Bimbo, Claro and even Pemex .

Despite the fact that the clear preference of the consumer comes into play in order to achieve this positioning, companies choose to integrate within their strategies a wide range of products to increase their income, an action that despite not being well received by some clients, manages to offer them the opportunity to choose between different options to achieve more niches.

The covid pandemic left millions of patients in its wake, who suffer from post-covid symptoms even months after having suffered the disease, including lack of taste and exhaustion. However, after times of illness, some consumers choose to quickly return to their daily lives, as one user has rightly stated on social networks.

A beer consumer has mentioned in social networks that she has been suffering from COVID for 3 months, but her taste has not returned completely and she cannot taste a beer properly, so she “feels ugly.” However, fortunately and “unfortunately”, the beer that does taste is Corona Light, so it invites users not to make fun of said beer, since you never know when they will need it.

After 3 months of having covid, I have not fully recovered my taste. Of the things that I know little about and feel ugly, it is beer.

Unfortunately Corona Light does know me.

Moral: Do not make fun of the race that takes that, you will never know when you will need it🥺 – Marth🤎 (@ waarza14) December 10, 2021

The Corona Light that offers another alternative to its conventional star product is generally not well received by some consumers (nor by the user who came out of the covid), but this time it managed to earn their respect, demonstrating the importance and opportunity of offering different products.

Although this time the user ex infected with covid found an alternative that to meet your needs with the Crown Light By mere coincidence, this would demonstrate the importance of our brands offering multiple products to meet the needs of diverse niches, giving us a good chance of increasing our sales by giving customers multiple options to choose from, rather than just offering our product. star, a fact that several companies are constantly looking for.

We have an example of this with Coca-Cola, who seek to expand their product line beyond the beverage market, by showing their efforts to integrate into the home and personal care market, where they intend to learn about this type of products and services in a pilot system to become familiar and learn to develop in this brand to be able to grow its catalog, increase its brand value and above all, its income.

Expanding our product catalog offers us a good opportunity to attract the attention and preference of new customers.

