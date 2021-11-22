Social distancing, the use of face masks, and frequent hand washing are helpful measures that should be continued. There is still no date for a possible return to a new normal and the world may never be the same as before. Although the application of the different vaccines against Covid-19 is progressing favorably, it is still not enough. And while it is not a silver bullet, with the support of rapid antigen tests, greater personal safety and protection can be achieved.

Eventually, in a few years, when the tests for COVID-19 are reduced and they become more similar to those that exist against other diseases, the infrastructure in place due to this virus will remain and will play an important role in the medical care.

According to the company KablaAmong the benefits of rapid COVID-19 tests, in addition to rapid results, the following stand out:

Effectiveness. Rapid antigen tests, as well as molecular tests, are effective in identifying the virus when transmission is most likely. That is, when it is contagious.

Impact of rapid tests

People are getting tired of the pandemic, so traveling and doing other activities that involve leaving your home are becoming more and more common. Rapid COVID-19 tests are good at identifying people with higher viral loads and who are therefore more likely to be contagious, helping to prevent them from spreading the virus to loved ones without knowing it.

In this context, rapid antigen tests are indicated for people who are seven days or less after the onset of symptoms.

Rapid COVID-19 tests can help identify more people who are more likely to be contagious, who have the active virus, so they can isolate themselves from the general population and avoid spreading it.

Importance of testing globally

Widespread rapid tests, according to a recent UK study, reduced the spread of COVID-19 in Slovakia by roughly 60% in just one week, when combined with financial support for those who test positive and cannot. to work.

They are so useful that a hospital in Latvia even has plans to install a vending machine to dispense them, the first of 100 to be distributed across the country.

In Austria, a successful new pilot program that sends mobile rapid test kits to schools in risk areas will expand nationwide. And rapid testing on US college campuses has been so successful that some institutions are partnering with local health authorities to expand access to the wider community.

While fighting the virus requires a combination of different types of testing, along with protective measures such as social distancing and wearing masks, rapid testing has become a critical part of global recovery.

With adequate funding and a strong national strategy, self-administered rapid tests could stem the rising tide of disease and death. Towards a second wave and, in some places, a third surge, businesses, schools and other organizations must increasingly rely on rapid tests to help slow the spread of the virus and help restore normalcy a bit, he notes. Kabla.

