For many, the used car is a more preferred option than a brand new car. Searching there is always a bargain, but in the case of electric cars it is not so easy. A new study indicates that used electricity will arrive, although potential customers already show their reluctance to this type of purchase.

The cars for the occasion they are having more prominence than ever. The shortage of microchips that are causing huge delays in deliveries, have become one of the preferred options of customers. Today, the vast majority are traditional combustion cars, with a very minor percentage of electric. The used ones that exist with this type of propulsion are usually called “kilometer zero” or used by dealers and, later, put up for sale.

Looking for a second-hand electric on the market, with few kilometers and with a very high percentage of battery life, practically new, is an almost impossible mission. And not in Spain, but throughout Europe. However, there are several other issues around it that are taking shape. One of the factors that clients consider, after a study by a specialized consultancy, is the cruising speed with which the manufacturers update electric cars by increasing their performance and battery capacity via a simple wireless software update, which makes a used electric becomes old directly; and, therefore, more expensive if one takes into account the aid of the governments and the brands in the new electric ones.

The Tesla Model 3 is one of the electric ones on the market with a good sign in the second-hand market

The used electric market will be a long-term problem

But there is another problem added and it is battery reliability. The vast majority of electric car brands guarantee 70% of the useful life, and of the battery capacity, after a period of approximately 8 years, issuing a certificate for those who want to sell the electric car. Experts advocate that manufacturers establish a specific method to analyze the true state of the battery, and determine its real capacity showing the loss caused by charging cycles. Some data that the electric car itself should store in an internal memory.

This would be the only way to offer more reliability when buying a used electric. Even so, The price of used electric cars is not expected to decline in the short term and that they are more real according to their state. In this sense, and given that brands are seriously betting on subscription programs, Europeans are beginning to consider that this is the most ideal way to get a used electric for a period of time, and in which no more costs are incurred than those related to charging.

Matthias von Alten, Vice President of the consultancy “Publicis Sapient”, explains that “The market is young and small, and the prices are actually too high. At this time, various effects should lead to a drop in prices. Used battery-electric cars have shorter autonomies, which would decrease even more due to slowly visible degradation. The prices of new electrics were relatively high, and massive government aid – in Germany – is not only lowering the prices of new ones, but the prices of used ones should also drop.